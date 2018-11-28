Malden, MO man sentenced after buying, reporting stolen gun

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Malden, Missouri man has been sentenced to prison for being a previously convicted felon in possession of a gun.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Mo., Jarvis Wofford, 26, was sentenced on November 28 to 21 months in prison on the felony count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a felony count of false statements to acquire a firearm.
Woffard admitted in court that in March 1, 2018 he went to a Malden gun shop and filled out a form to buy a 9mm pistol.
He made a statement on the form he was not under indictment for any felony. Wofford was at the time being charged by information and arraigned on the felony sale of a controlled substance in Dunklin County, Mo.
Woffard was able to buy the gun after being approved by the NICS instant check, but knew the information he provided was not true, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Eleven days later, Woffard contacted the store and a Malden police officer to report his gun was stolen.
The pistol was found by officers on March 29 after a search of a residence in Hayti Heights, Mo.
An investigation showed that Woffard bought the gun.
Woffard had been previously convicted of felony theft and burglary in New Madrid County in 2012.
The case was investigated by the Malden Police Department, the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
