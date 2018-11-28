Johnston City, IL park will remember hometown son after renovations

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) - After months of collecting donations from friends, family, and local supporters, Jimmy Dean said the park by his house will be renovated and renamed after his son starting in the spring.
Jimmy said his son, Michael Dean, passed away in 2006 after a car accident. According to his dad, he is still missed by many in the community.
Earlier this year, Dean said the city told him he could rename the park after Michael if he raised $15,000 for new equipment for the playground.
Now, Dean said he has collected around $29,000.
“Everything from $5 to several thousand dollars,” he said. “And they were giving it because they wanted to, I think, not because the felt like they had to. Plus people in Johnston City want to see this park grow and see it do good.”
Dean said new equipment has already been ordered for the playground by the city and renovations will start in the spring.
He said they are still accepting donations for the park, which are tax deductible, before the new year.
If you’d like to make a donation, you can contact Jimmy Dean directly at 618-889-5797, or send a check to Johnston City Hall at 100 West Broadway in Johnston City.
