Inmate injured at Williamson Co. Jail under investigation

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Injuries to an inmate housed at the Williamson County Jail in Marion, Illinois is under investigation.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was injured by one or more other inmates on Saturday, Nov. 24.
The injured inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released back into custody at the Williamson County Jail.
No other details about the incident is being released.
The Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating.
