Heartland man hitchhiking home reported missing

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can tell them where a man reported missing can be located.
According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Joseph L. Delaney, 25, was last heard from by family members on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Delaney was reportedly attempting to hitchhike back to his home in Calloway County, Kentucky from the Bolder, Colorado area.
Delaney is described as a white male, with blue eyes, brown hair, a beard, 170 pounds and 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information about Delaney is asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270 753-3151.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.