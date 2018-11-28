Heartland federal public defender files motion against acting U.S. AG Matt Whitaker

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The controversy surrounding the appointment of Acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker hits the Heartland.
A federal public defender in southeast Missouri takes aim at Whitaker in a motion filed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, November 28.
Federal public defender Scott Tilsen argues the charges filed against his newest client charged with reentry after deportation should be dismissed because Matt Whitaker’s appointment as acting U.S. attorney general is not valid.
Tilsen filed a motion Wednesday afternoon that argues Whitaker was given the job without the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate, the move violates the Constitution.
Because of that, Tilsen says any legal steps taken by the US Attorney’s Office here or anywhere should not hold up in court.
He tells me filing this motion isn’t something he will do in every case.
“In this particular case I’m filing because it won’t hurt my client to be honest. some of my clients, any effort to resist the government hurts some of my clients charged with this very crime I have another one came in just about the same time, this would prolong his time in jail," said Tilsen.
Tilsen said according to the line of succession the U.S. deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein should have been appointed to the spot.
He also said several other attorneys across the country have filed motions very similar to his.
