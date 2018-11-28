Hawley to reintroduce duck boat legislation in Congress

COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) - Senator-Elect Josh Hawley plans to take up duck boat legislation in new Congress.
“The NTSB’s recommendations to improve duck boat safety should have been implemented long ago," Hawley said. "Senator McCaskill was right to introduce legislation to codify these recommendations, and I will introduce legislation in the new Congress to do the same. “The investigations into the tragedy on Table Rock Lake must continue. But as they do, Congress must act to ensure tragedies like this one do not happen again—in our state, or anywhere else.”
Details of the bill and additional information will be provided in the new Congress.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.