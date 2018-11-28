Former Kuttawa, KY City Clerk arrested in TN as fugitive from justice

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The former Kuttawa, Kentucky city clerk was arrested in Tennessee on charges of being a fugitive from justice, based off of a Kentucky State Police warrant.
According to KSP, Katie Harrison will go through an extradition process in Tenn. before they contact KSP for pick up.
Her active warrant is for 24 counts of forgery second degree.
Clayton Harrison has an active arrest warrant for 10 counts of criminal possession fo a forged instrument second degree. He was also arrested in Tenn on local charges and being a fugitive from justice based on the KSP warrant.
