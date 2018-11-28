Former ACHA exec. director admits to misusing funds, ordered to pay $500K

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - James Wilson, the former Alexander County, Illinois Housing Authority executive director has been ordered to pay $500,000 and found liable for $923,007 for travel expenses and other costs.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Wilson admitted to making 125 false statements between December 2011 and May 2014.
The Housing Authority was a recipient of grant funds from HUD under the Public Housing Operating Fund Program.
On August 31, both parties, HUD and Wilson, filed a joint motion seeking entry of an order of consent judgement.
The parties entered a settlement agreement to where Wilson agrees to admit liability to HUD for the $500,000 for making the fake claims.
The false claims include:
- 62 payments for travel expenses for federal funds between February 2012 and May 2014.
- Wilson caused to be made seven payments for person expenses from federal funds between January and November 2012.
- 45 payments for resident councils for federal funds between December 2011 and March 2013.
- Wilson made or caused to be made 11 payments for contracts prohibited by a conflict of interest for federal funds between April 2013 and May 2014.
The complaint alleges Wilson knew or should have known that all of the above payments were ineligible uses of federal funds.
Wilson admitted he used the money to buy alcohol, for gifts and meals for a holiday party, approved subsidies to residents councils without accounting for funds, and entered into a contract to provide consulting services that was prohibited,
Court papers show both HUD and Wilson believe the appropriate total assessment for the claims is $188,007.38 and the appropriate civil penalties are $2,495.95 per claim totaling $311,992.62. They agreed on the $500,000 in penalties and assessments on Nov. 27.
Wilson had been the executive director from 1989-2013.
Wilson was the mayor of Cairo, Ill. for 12 years and he was voted out of office in April 2003.
He resigned before the term ended.
