First Alert: Cold morning, warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s another cold start to your morning.
Lisa Michaels says most of the Heartland is waking up with temperatures in the teens.
Once the day gets started we’ll warm up with highs in the upper 30s or lower 40s.
Sunshine this morning will make way for clouds this afternoon.
Temperatures will warm up overnight and by the time the sun comes up on Thursday, high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
Warmer temps will stick around for the next couple of days, but this will bring rain and storms.
Scattered showers are possible Thursday and Friday.
Strong to severe storms could be possible Friday night into Saturday morning.
