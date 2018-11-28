Community reacts to possible workforce changes at Dexter, MO plant

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - Community members are reacting to possible workforce changes at a plant in Dexter, Missouri.
There are a lot of questions swirling right now about the Faurecia plant.
Heartland News reached out to Faurecia and a company representative did not confirm anything but did release a statement on Wednesday, November 28:
Community members with ties to the plant said there were voluntary layoffs right after Thanksgiving, with more set for yesterday that ended up being cancelled.
In 2011, the company laid off hundreds of employees in Dexter, saying it was due to the tough auto industry.
On its website, Faurecia lists the Dexter facility as a Clean Mobility industrial site, which “develops and produces innovative solutions to drive mobility and industry toward zero emissions.”
Two other locations in Missouri include a Faurecia Seating industrial site in Wentzville and a Faurecia Interiors research, design and development center in Kansas City.
The company said there are approximately 350 people employed at the Dexter facility.
