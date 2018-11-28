Could XFL bring a pro football team back to St. Louis? Sources say yes

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - A new pro football team could call St. Louis home in less than two years.
According to a KSDK-TV report, a XFL team will call St. Louis home in 2020 and play 10 games in its first season. KDSK reports five of the games will be played at the Dome at America’s Center.
Heartland News has reached out to XFL to confirm plans to establish at team in St. Louis.
In a response, XFL said they “will be announcing our inaugural cities and venues in the near future.”
According to a press release in January 2018, XFL is launching a ‘reimagined’ professional football league in early 2020 with eight teams, a 10-week regular schedule with two semifinal playoff games and a championship game.
XFL says it will have shorter, fast-paced games with a family-friendly environment and real-time fan engagement.
According to XFL, Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman and CEO is funding the venture.
St. Louis was once the home of the Rams. The NFL team moved back to Los Angeles after the 2015 season.
