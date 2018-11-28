Cool Day and Clouds Increasing

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the teens across our area. Today will be partly sunny in the morning, but clouds will be increasing during the day making it partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Clouds sticking around tonight and winds turning out of the south will keep temperatures warmer. Believe it or not, temps will be increasing during the early morning hours of Thursday instead of getting colder. Many areas are looking to be in the 40s before sunrise!
We are watching a storm system that will be scattered showers Thursday and Friday, but strong to severe storms may be possible on Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-Lisa
