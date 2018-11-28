Coast Guard commemorates 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War (Source: US Coast Guard)
By James Long | November 27, 2018 at 7:18 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 7:18 PM

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War on Nov. 27 by presenting 12 Vietnam veterans with a specially designed lapel pin.

A proclamation made by President Donald Trump which reads in part:

In 1976, nearly 500,000 American troops served in South Vietnam, along with approximately 850,000 troops of our allies. During this commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, we embrace our responsibility to help our Vietnam veterans and their families heal from the heavy toll of war. We remember the more than 58,000 whose names are memorialized on the black granite wall in our nation’s capitol for having borne the heaviest cost of war. We also pay tribute to the brave patriots who suffered as prisoners of war, and we stand steadfast in our commitment not to rest until we account for the 1,253 heroes who have not yet returned to American soil.
President Donald Trump

“This time of year represents a season of thanks and a season of reflection.” said Capt. Scott Stroermer, commander, Sector Upper Mississippi River. “Specifically, today, we take time to thank the men and women who have selflessly served in our nation’s Armed Services. We are proud of the service and sacrifice of these 12 veterans, and are humbled to follow in their tradition.”

