Coast Guard commemorates 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

In 1976, nearly 500,000 American troops served in South Vietnam, along with approximately 850,000 troops of our allies. During this commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, we embrace our responsibility to help our Vietnam veterans and their families heal from the heavy toll of war. We remember the more than 58,000 whose names are memorialized on the black granite wall in our nation’s capitol for having borne the heaviest cost of war. We also pay tribute to the brave patriots who suffered as prisoners of war, and we stand steadfast in our commitment not to rest until we account for the 1,253 heroes who have not yet returned to American soil.

President Donald Trump