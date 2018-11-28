Coast Guard commemorates 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War on Nov. 27 by presenting 12 Vietnam veterans with a specially designed lapel pin.
“This time of year represents a season of thanks and a season of reflection.” said Capt. Scott Stroermer, commander, Sector Upper Mississippi River. “Specifically, today, we take time to thank the men and women who have selflessly served in our nation’s Armed Services. We are proud of the service and sacrifice of these 12 veterans, and are humbled to follow in their tradition.”
