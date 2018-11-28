Cape Girardeau to hold meeting on Independence St. improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
The meeting will be held open-house style from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
They will discuss proposed traffic flow improvements on Independence Street.
The preferred concept was developed from a traffic study of the area that assessed traffic flow, vehicle movement conflicts, and crash history of the congested areas on Independence between East Rodney Drive and Sunset Boulevard.
Construction is expected to begin in 2020 and is funded through the Transportation Trust Fund 5 sales tax approved by voters in August 2015.
