Winter open water fishing in southern IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - There are a number of angling opportunities in southern Illinois during the cold weather months: whether it is reservoirs, or in rivers or cooling plant lakes.
According to the Williamson County Tourism Bureau, Bass tend to go where their is available food and warmer water attracts bait fish.
Water with temperatures over 50 degrees is likely to have feeding fish. Air temperatures can be in the 30′s and 40′s while the water temperatures can in 55 degrees or warmer.
Fish begin to develop their roe during the winter months which translates to more body weight.
Smaller fish move deeper during the colder months. This leaves the big fish to attack tackle.
Here are some other tips from the Tourism Bureau:
- Bass anglers often like to use vibrating blade bait. Others use jigs preferring the 1/2 ounce to 5/8 ounce size. Pork frogs in the #1, or #10 sizes or a plastic crawfish imitation adds bulk to the lure and slows the fall. Jigs work best around creek bends or at the junction of two creeks in 15 to 25 feet of water.
- If one wants to use a spoon or blade bait, it is better to cast out and make short hops with the rod tip. Conventional wisdom has always been to fish it vertically. It works too. However use of blade baits should be around main points or on top and along the sides of deep rocks. Something in the 15‑ to 25‑foot range is desirable.
- Fish tend to suspend near wood if possible in winter months. It tends to warm the water surrounding it as it absorbs sunlight energy. Bass can be found in water 10- to 35-feet deep. On long channel bends they will stage in about 20 feet of water.
- The number of bites tends to be fewer in the winter but the overall size of fish taken is greater. Remember that the metabolism of a bass is slower in winter and they are not very aggressive. Move your lure as slowly as possible to keep it in front of him. You may need to make many more casts than would be the case in warmer times.
Also, remember safe boating, bring high calorie snacks, and do not use alcohol.
