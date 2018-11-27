Vandalism call turns into shooting investigation at TN grocery store

DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) - Dyersburg, Tennessee police responded to a vandalism call at a Kroger store over the Thanksgiving holiday and ended up investigating an apparent shooting.
Officers were called to the Kroger store located on Lake Rd. around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.
According to a Facebook post by the Dyersburg Police Department, an employee at the grocery store showed officers that the entrance door of the building had been shattered by a possible bullet.
During their investigation, officers reported finding damage from a bullet inside the front entrance of the store and a shell casing between fuel pumps outside.
A clerk reportedly told officers that they did hear some popping noise in the parking lot.
After reviewing store surveillance video, police say two men traveling in a silver Chevrolet Impala exchanged words with the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix who was pumping gas at the fuel tank. The two men then went into the store and when they came police say the driver of the Pontiac fired a handgun at the men.
The two victims took off running and the suspect drove away.
Police say the victims then got back into their Chevy and left the scene. They did not call police to report the incident.
Dyersburg Police is asking that anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.
