VA healthcare town hall scheduled in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has scheduled a town hall in Mayfield, Kentucky on Wednesday, Nov. 28.
The town hall will be held out at American Legion Post 26 (211 S. Seventh St.) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The town hall is designed for feedback from Veterans, their families and other beneficiaries of the health care system.
President Trump signed a bill earlier this year that will expand private care for veterans. The $51 billion measure builds on legislation passed in 2014.
Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care are also encouraged to attend. On the sport enrollment will be provided by VA representatives.
Veterans Affairs is the government’s second-largest department responsible for 9 million military veterans in more than 1,700 government-run health facilities.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.