Special election for Mississippi Co., MO sheriff Jan. 29

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - A special election for the position of Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff will be held on January 29, 2019.
According to the County Clerk’s Office, the election must be held within 10 weeks of the vacancy.
Each political party central committee can put forth a nominee. Independent candidates can file a petition to be placed on the ballot.
The deadline to receive nominations is Friday, January 11, 2019.
There will be a write in line on the ballot, but someone must file a declaration of candidacy to be a candidate. This has to be done by the second Friday before the election.
The former sheriff, Cory Hutcheson, 35, of East Prairie, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and to illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others. His sentencing was set for February 28, 2019.
The acting sheriff is Branden Caid said he is not running for the position.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.