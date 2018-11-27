Some helped give the gift of life on Giving Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Many donated blood on Giving Tuesday instead of money in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Nov. 27.
If you've been on Facebook on Tuesday, you saw a variety of organizations asking for monetary donations.
While many did donate through the different causes out there, we found some people donating their time and their blood to the American Red Cross.
People came into the University Center at the Southeast Missouri State University where they either volunteered their time to help out donors or they came in to donate blood themselves.
Michelle Johnson, an Account Representative with the American Red Cross in the Southeast Missouri region said it's very important for those who can give blood to donate.
“There are a lot of people out there who financially can’t give but they can actually come donate blood and they will be saving up to three people’s lives,” Johnson said. “It is so critical. At some point, 97 percent of us will need blood. Only 3 percent of the population donate and an average donor donates 1.5 times a year and yet we need blood constantly. The need is constant.”
Johnson said the Red Cross has blood shortages at least twice a year. Right now, Johnson said there is an urgent need for blood donors.
For Johnson, she said she more so understood the need of blood when her nephew needed it for a life saving procedure.
“My 3-year-old nephew was diagnosed with cancer and went through radiation and chemo and frequently needed blood transfusions, platelets and plasma,” Johnson recalled. “There were a few times where we had to wait for his treatment, these life saving treatments, because he needed blood transfusions before he could get those and the blood that he needed wasn’t on the shelf at that moment.”
The red blood cells have a shelf-life of about 42 days while the platelets have a shelf-life of about five days.
Johnson said she is grateful for all those who volunteer and donate.
"We are so grateful for the volunteers, people that donate money and especially the people that donate blood. It cannot be made," she said.
For more information, visit their website at www.redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download their American Red Cross Blood Donor app which allows scheduling appointments and tracking how much blood you have donated, along with how many potential lives you have saved.
