Sex offender search in Fulton Co., KY turns up crack cocaine, $10K

FULTON, KY (KFVS) - After a sex offender check in Fulton County, Kentucky officers found drugs and a gun in the house of a felon.
On Nov. 26, the U.S. Marshal's Office and the Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office went to a home in the city limits.
A gun and drugs were found in the home. A K-9 also conducted a search.After a search of residence there was a total of 43 grams of crack cocaine along with $10,000 cash found. The home owner was arrested on the following:
- Possession of handgun by convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana
- Trafficking cocaine 2nd offense 4 or more grams.
- Drug paraphernalia
