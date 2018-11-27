Sex offender search in Fulton Co., KY turns up crack cocaine, $10K

After a sex offender check in Fulton County, Kentucky officers found drugs and a gun in the house of a felon. (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office) (Long, James)
By James Long | November 26, 2018 at 10:15 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 10:15 PM

FULTON, KY (KFVS) - After a sex offender check in Fulton County, Kentucky officers found drugs and a gun in the house of a felon.

On Nov. 26, the U.S. Marshal's Office and the Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office went to a home in the city limits.

A gun and drugs were found in the home. A K-9 also conducted a search.After a search of residence there was a total of 43 grams of crack cocaine along with $10,000 cash found. The home owner was arrested on the following:

  • Possession of handgun by convicted felon 
  • Possession of marijuana 
  • Trafficking cocaine 2nd offense 4 or more grams.
  • Drug paraphernalia

