Police: sex offender check ends with drug arrest

FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - During a sex offender check on Monday, Nov. 26, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a gun, cash, drugs and drug related items.
In a Facebook post, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows a picture of a handgun, two baggies filled with a white substance, and several stacks of cash that deputies reportedly found in a Fulton home during their check.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a firearm and several drug paraphernalia items during their initial search of the home.
K-9 Nico also searched the home.
At the end of the search, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies found 43 grams of crack cocaine and $10,000 cash.
The home owner was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of a handgun by convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana
- Trafficking cocaine second offense four or more grams
- Drug paraphernalia
The identity of the person arrested has not been released at this time.
U.S. Marshal’s assisted in the case.
