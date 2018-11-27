Police: sex offender check ends with drug arrest

Police: sex offender check ends with drug arrest
During a sex offender check on Monday, Nov. 26, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the gun, cash and drugs pictured here. (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | November 27, 2018 at 7:46 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 7:46 AM

FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - During a sex offender check on Monday, Nov. 26, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a gun, cash, drugs and drug related items.

In a Facebook post, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows a picture of a handgun, two baggies filled with a white substance, and several stacks of cash that deputies reportedly found in a Fulton home during their check.

On 11/26/2018 the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S Marshal’s in doing a sex offender check. From...

Posted by Fulton County Kentucky Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 26, 2018

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a firearm and several drug paraphernalia items during their initial search of the home.

K-9 Nico also searched the home.

At the end of the search, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies found 43 grams of crack cocaine and $10,000 cash.

The home owner was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of a handgun by convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Trafficking cocaine second offense four or more grams
  • Drug paraphernalia

The identity of the person arrested has not been released at this time.

U.S. Marshal’s assisted in the case.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.