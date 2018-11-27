Paducah, KY police searching for man who robbed Check Into Cash

Paducah, KY police searching for man who robbed Check Into Cash
Police are searching for a robbery suspect in Paducah, Kentucky. (Source: KFVS)
By James Long | November 27, 2018 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 4:59 PM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police are searching for a robbery suspect in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to police, a clerk told officers a man walked into the Check Into Cash on Jackson Street and pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The man left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, African-American man in his 20s. He was dressed in black with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.