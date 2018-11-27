Mound City man sentenced for probation violation

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Dennis E. Jones, Sr., 49 of Mound City, Illinois was sentenced to six years in the IL Department of Corrections (IDOC) for violating the conditions of his probation.
According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr, Jones originally plead guilty to aggravated battery and threatening a police officer.
Jones was placed on 30 months probation, but this was revoked because he reportedly did not comply with the terms ordered.
Carr states that Jones admitted to the violations of his probation.
In a Jackson County Courtroom, on Monday, Nov. 26, Jones was re-sentenced to six years in IDOC for the two original charges.
Then sentences will run concurrently followed by a one year mandatory supervised release from prison.
According to Carr, Jones was arrested on Sept. 30, 2017 for hitting a man in the face who was sitting on a park bench in the North Washington St. area of Carbondale.
When being transported to the Jackson County Jail, the State’s Attorney reports Jones threatened to shoot and kill the officer when he was released from jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.