MO Gov. appoints Portageville, Poplar Bluff men to Seismic Safety Commission

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Two men from the southeast Missouri area are among several other appointed to various boards and commissions by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
According to officials with the governor’s office, Joel Evans, of Portageville, was reappointed to the Seismic Safety Commission along with Daryl Sorrell, of Poplar Bluff,
Evans is the President and CEO of Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation in Portageville. He was a County Developer and Emergency Management Director for Scott County and a District Safety Coordinator for Scott County R-IV School District before taking on his role as president officials said.
Governor’s office officials reported Sorrell is currently the General Manager of M & A Electric Power Cooperative. Sorrell was recently elected as Vice-Chair of the Seismic Safety Commission, which he has been a member of since 2016.
Other appointees and releases from the Governor’s Office can be found here.
