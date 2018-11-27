Marion, IL father charged with battery after 3-month-old dies

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois father is facing charges in connection with the death of his three-month-old baby.
According to police, officers responded to the home on Friday, November 23 for a domestic dispute. After arriving, officers learned the mother had taken the baby to the an area hospital.
The baby’s father, Devin A. O’Daniell, 25, of Marion, was seen walking away from the area and was taken to the police department.
The baby was transferred to a St. Louis-area hospital. The three-month-old later died on Monday, November 26.
O’Daniell was charged with domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child.
The case is being reviewed by the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office and is being investigated by the Marion Police Department, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force and the Department of Children and Family Services.
The baby’s mother wants the public to know that her baby’s organs are being donated to save two other babies and one adult. She also wants the public to know her baby will be living through others by saving lives.
