Many give to organizations on Giving Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Many people donated monetary funds to a variety of organizations on Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27.
If you scrolled through Facebook, you likely saw one, two, or dozens of people asking to give to their organization for their respected reasons.
If a person was out walking around, one might see some volunteering their time to ring a bell for the Salvation Army who are asking for donations as well through their red kettles campaign.
Lieutenant Matthew DeGonia with the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau said those donations are very important as they couldn't help out as many people as they could.
"We can't do everything ourselves," DeGonia said. "If I don't have folks that are willing to give to us or if I'm not willing to give to somebody else, then there is always going to be need that's being missed out on. We love to partner with folks and love to have folks we can partner with because it just makes sure that more people in the community are touched and the needs are being met."
The Salvation Army fed 30 people today with a lunch at their facility. DeGonia said it's always nice to know that people are appreciative for what needs they can assist with.
“When I see people smile or when I see people that are grateful, it just makes you feel good,” DeGonia said. “You know that things are happening the way they are and we know that we are making someone’s lives just a little bit better, even if it’s just for a day or for a couple hours.”
