11/27/18: A letter to Santa from SEMO Fans

Way to go Red Hawks! The SEMO football team is heading to Utah this Saturday, December 1, to take on #2 Ranked Weber State in the FCS Playoffs. It’s an incredible accomplishment for the entire team and for head coach Tom “Tuke” Matukewicz
Last weekend’s game had many firsts for the Red Hawks. The first playoff win in team history. The first playoff game held at historic Houck Stadium since it was built in 1930.
During the radio broadcast, the voice of the Red Hawks, Erik Sean, referred to quarterback Daniel Santacaterina by his nickname, “Santa.”
It's a fitting name considering that “Santa” brought his team from a 14 point halftime deficit to a 28-14 victory in one of the most impressive second half offensive and defensive performances in college football.
This time of the year, children of all ages are waiting to see what “Santa” brings and a letter to him would sound like this:
“Dear Santa, all we want for Christmas is a win in Utah against Weber State, to win the FCS Championship, and finally, that all players involved compete without injury. We’ve been good this year and wore our Red Hawks gear everywhere we went. The things on our list will be good for the University, the people of the Heartland, the fans and even you Santa.
P.S. We’ll leave cookies and Gatorade on the sideline for you this Saturday.
Signed, Red Hawks Fans everywhere.”
Let’s get into the SEMO spirit. Let’s support our RedHawks and hope that “Santa-Caterina” can lead a talented and driven team to a win this Saturday.
Supporting the Southeast Missouri State Red Hawks Football team and celebrating their success will help build the program and make this a better Heartland.