Keeping livestock on the homestead in Hardin County, IL

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department said they receive multiple calls every week about escaped livestock out on the road.
To help keep county roads clear and travelers safe, they are asking area farmers to update their contact information with them so they can get livestock back to their owners as soon as possible.
Deputy Donald Vaughn was speaking to Heartland News reporters about the issue when a call about a missing cow came up, so he took us with him.
He said, there’s a lot that can help these animals get free.
“We’ve had some high winds that blows trees down on the fences, and stuff like that," he said. "We’ve had deer that run through the fences and break them down.”
Deputy Vaughn said most of the livestock farms in Hardin County aren’t all too big, with about 30 heads of cattle being the most you’ll find out there.
However, he said when one gets out, it’s not uncommon for these herd animals to follow suit.
Naturally, the goal here is to mitigate the number of large livestock animals off country roads with higher speed limits.
“If you hit a deer, you’re gonna damage your car and everything,” Vaughn said. "But chances are if you hit a cow or a horse, the injuries are going to be a lot greater.”
