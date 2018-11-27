GRAPHIC: Man attacked, beaten with baseball bat while biking in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Mid-South cycling community is rallying to support a man who was attacked while biking down a busy Midtown street.
Memphis police want to find the man who jumped out of a car and severely beat a bike rider with a baseball bat.
"All I know is what a witness told me because I was knocked unconscious,” said Neil Wadlington.
Wadlington, who is an avid bike rider, was riding on Madison near Angelus at the beginning of November just after 1 p.m. when a man jumped from a white 4-door Infiniti.
"The witness said a guy got out of a car and hit me with a bat,” Wadlington said.
The man hit him several times. This photo from the Regional Medical Center shows the severe injuries.
"I do have some broken bones, got a broken nose and some facial bones that are broken,” Wadlington said.
Wadlington also lost a tooth.
He said it appears someone is driving around hitting people with bats. He said his friend was attacked Sunday night near the University of Memphis.
"He was not riding a bike, he was walking but still somebody got out a car an hit him on the head with a bat and he was able to get away,” Wadlington said.
Wadlington said his friend was able to get away but didn’t see much since it was at night. Wadlington says his attack may change the way he lives his life.
“This is terrible,” Wadlington said. “It kind of makes me not want to go out and ride my bike anymore.”
For now, he is worried about paying his medical bills.
Friends set up a GoFundMe page for Wadlington, who hopes to raise $3,000 for his medical expenses.
