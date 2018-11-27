Gov. Parson requests audit of MO DPS Director’s Office

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has asked for a state audit of the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director’s Office.
Parson appointed former Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Sandy Karsten in August 2018. Longtime Sikeston, Mo. police officer and chief Drew Juden officially ended his tenure as Missouri’s Director of Public Safety on August 31.
Karsten requested that the Office of Administration conduct an initial review of the DPS Director’s office.
“Our initial review raised concerns that warranted a more in-depth examination of past public safety administration practices,” Director Karsten said. “The previous state audit of the DPS Director’s Office was completed nearly five years ago. A state audit is the appropriate next step to ensure the DPS Director’s office is fulfilling its obligations to the people of Missouri.”
“Anytime a department director raises concerns about questionable use of taxpayer dollars, we take them very seriously– that’s why under these circumstances we have requested a state audit,” Governor Parson said. “Director Karsten is doing a great job leading DPS and has a clear understanding about the importance of keeping government accountable to the people of Missouri.”
The governor submitted a formal request on Tuesday, November 27 to State Auditor Nicole Galloway to conduct the audit.
“Upon review of the Governor’s request, I have committed to performing an independent audit of the administrative practices of the Department of Public Safety,” said Auditor Galloway. “As with any review, we will determine the scope of the audit to appropriately address any concerns brought forward throughout the process. I encourage anyone with information about questionable use of taxpayer dollars by the Department of Public Safety to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”
Citizens can contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.