Furniture warning dangers after tragedy

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) - Tragedy happened after a five-year old girl stepped on a drawer to push a television button.
The entire chest of drawers and television fell on top of her, causing the young girl to be put on a ventilator in the hospital.
Marked Tree Pre-K student Adryanna Stone was sent to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Nov. 18.
Adryanna’s mother, Skylar Holt, said it all happened so fast.
“Adryanna pulled out her bottom dresser," Holt said. "Which fell on top of her chest and the 200 television fell on her head.”
Holt said she and her husband were in another room cooking dinner when the incident happened.
Holt hopes that her story can help other parents realize how quickly things can go wrong.
“Bolt everything you can down," Holt said "It can save your child’s life.”
Stone has been on a ventilator for eight days and Holt said she will be taken off the ventilator on Nov. 26.
If you would like to support this family, the GoFundMe page can be found at http://www.gofundme.com/pray-for-a.
To learn more about safety tips for television and furniture around children, please visit http://www.lebonheur.org/practical-parenting/video-how-to-anchor-your-television-and-furniture/.
