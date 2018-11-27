Family loses everything, but thankful to be alive

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - One Randolph County man lost almost everything, but is moving on.
Darrin Johnston’s house caught on fire the night before Thanksgiving.
He said the fire started from heat caused by his wood burning stove.
When he discovered the fire, he alerted his nine-year-old stepson, who went to wake up his mom.
Johnston gathered up as much clothes as he could, and he and his family got out unscathed.
Johnston said he tried his best to put it out with an extinguisher, but it was too late, his home was a total loss.
“We made it out with ourselves and our clothes," Johnston said. "The furniture, the refrigerator, deep freeze, beds, everything they’re gone.”
Johnston said that he had smoke detectors, but said that you still need to be careful about their location.
“In our situation, the smoke detectors, it started out above them," Johnston said. "So we were already out and the fire department was all but here before they started going off because it started in the attic and above the smoke detectors.”
Johnston and his family are staying at a friend's house for now until they can find a new place to call home.
He says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support from his friends and neighbors.
