Cold, but calm weather expected Tuesday evening/night

After another cold afternoon, skies will continue to clear and temperatures will drop quickly. Lows tonight will drop into the teens. Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun and slightly milder temperatures, although still well below average. Highs on Wednesday will top out near 40. The warmer air will arrive Friday and Saturday, but that will come with good rain and thunderstorm chances. There is even the possibility for strong thunderstorms Friday evening into early Saturday morning.