Carbondale, IL man sentenced for unlawful use of weapons by a felon

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A traffic stop in Carbondale, Illinois led to the arrest and sentencing of a 24-year-old man.
Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced on Nov. 27, Demarcus O. Jones, of Carbondale, Il, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
According to officials on Aug. 25 at 3:30 a.m., Carbondale officers stopped a vehicle with Jones as a passenger on the 700 block of South Lewis Lane, Carbondale.
A K-9 unit alerted officials to the presence of narcotics. Officials said a female driver and four other male occupants were detained pending investigation. A search of the vehicle revealed three loaded handguns and narcotics.
A loaded .38 semi-automatic handgun was found under the front passenger seat where Jones had been sitting. Officials then searched Jones and found an additional fully loaded extended .38 magazine, consistent with the handgun. Jones has a previous felony conviction for burglary.
On Nov. 26 Jones pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a class 3 felony, and was sentenced to 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a one year period of mandatory supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
