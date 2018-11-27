Attempted break in in Johnson Co., IL

By James Long | November 27, 2018 at 1:56 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 1:56 PM

VIENNA, IL (KFVS) - Residents are asked to be on the lookout after an attempted break in at a home on US Highway 45 North in Johnson County, Illinois.

According to the sheriff’s department, a truck seen in the area is described as an early 2000 Nissan pickup with a dark green decal of both sides. The truck is a half cab and has a third door.

The driver is described as a white male with dark hair.

Law enforcement are urging residents to keep your house and buildings locked up.

Call the sheriff’s department at 618-658-8264 with any information.

