Another Very Cold Day

The chilly conditions will start off your Tuesday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies that will continue to decrease heading into the afternoon. Sunny skies will take over later, but high temperatures will stay below freezing in our northern counties and the mid 30s in our southern counties.
Tonight will be another very cold night with temperatures heading back into the teens. Temperatures will be warming up heading into the weekend, but a few systems will bring rain heading into the end of the week and the chance of some storms heading into the weekend. A sneak peak at next week, it looks warmer still with temperatures in the 40s to 50s.
-Lisa
