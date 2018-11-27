Angel Tree bringing Christmas to southern IL pets

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southern Illinois currently has 95 animals and is trying provide them all with Christmas presents.
They are doing this by putting animals' names along with a Christmas wish list attached to the back on what they call an Angel Tree.
They have people from southern Illinois communities pick out a name and then pick out the presents on the animals' list.
This is a second year for this event and gives people a chance to get to know the pets.
Erin Steel a Manager at the Humane Society said that the animals picked out their presents themselves.
“We just really want to give the animals that have to stay with us for another holiday, a celebration,” Steele said. “There are several cats and several dogs that have been with us throughout the year. Its a way to bring Christmas to the animals here at the shelter.”
The Angel Tree will be going on until December 8 where gift givers will be able to open up their presents with the pet they picked out.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.