Accused school shooter’s attorneys claim Marshall Co. school system tampered with witnesses

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Attorneys for accused Marshall County, Kentucky school shooter Gabriel Parker say the school system is trying to tamper with witnesses in the case.
Parker’s attorneys filed a motion earlier in November asking for a hearing.
They claim the attorney hired by the Marshall County School System told teachers not to cooperate. Their motion also accuses unnamed teachers of telling students not to speak to Parker’s attorneys.
The 16-year-old Parker is accused of killing two students and injuring 14 others back in January 2018.
A hearing on the motion is set for Friday, November 30.
A judge will also hear motions to compel Kentucky State Police to turn over evidence to Parker’s attorneys and to get access to Parker’s counselling records.
