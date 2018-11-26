17-year-old with history of seizures missing in Paducah, KY

By Jasmine Adams | November 26, 2018 at 5:51 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 5:51 AM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A 17-year-old male is reported missing by Paducah, Kentucky police.

Police said Devon Maxwell-Hall has a history of seizures which he takes medicine for.

He was reported missing on Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

He is described as a 6′ black male weighing 175 pounds with black hair above his ears and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants a dark blur shirt and a black jacket.

Maxwell-Hall normally resides on Bronson St. in Paducah.

Police said he was seen leaving his cousin’s car while en-route to a group home.

