17-year-old with history of seizures missing in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A 17-year-old male is reported missing by Paducah, Kentucky police.
Police said Devon Maxwell-Hall has a history of seizures which he takes medicine for.
He was reported missing on Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
He is described as a 6′ black male weighing 175 pounds with black hair above his ears and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants a dark blur shirt and a black jacket.
Maxwell-Hall normally resides on Bronson St. in Paducah.
Police said he was seen leaving his cousin’s car while en-route to a group home.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.