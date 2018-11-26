The Women’s Center raising money for #GivingTuesday

The Women’s Center raising money for #GivingTuesday
The Women's Center hopes to raise $300,000 in its "Capital Campaign in a Day" for #GivingTuesday. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | November 26, 2018 at 2:30 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 2:30 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Women’s Center in Carbondale, Illinois is launching “Capital Campaign in a Day” for #GivingTuesday.

They’re trying to raise $300,000 for necessary capital renovations, repairs and purchases. Those include providing a new roof and gutters, replacing the 20-year-old heating and air-conditioning units and an aging security system, and providing new carpet to replace floor coverings that will soon become a safety hazard.

It will also finish 1,600 square feet of space to provide separate, secure bedrooms and living space for male victims of violence.

Andrea Stephens, domestic violence program coordinator for The Women’s Center, said that now clients need to be moved around when a male survivor enters the shelter “to make sure everyone’s feelings are taken into consideration and everyone is comfortable.”

Those interested in joining the “Capital Campaign in a Day” initiative can click here to visit the Facebook page and make a donation on Nov. 27.

The Women's Center in Carbondale, Ill. was founded in 1972 and serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Frankly, Gallatin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Saline, Union and Williamson Counties. (Source: KFVS)
The Women's Center in Carbondale, Ill. was founded in 1972 and serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Frankly, Gallatin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Saline, Union and Williamson Counties. (Source: KFVS)

A campaign 12 years ago raised $1.6 million to help the Center expand its shelter and service area on Thompson Street in Carbondale.

#GivingTuesday started in 2012 and is a global day of giving that taps the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.