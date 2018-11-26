The Women’s Center raising money for #GivingTuesday

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Women’s Center in Carbondale, Illinois is launching “Capital Campaign in a Day” for #GivingTuesday.
They’re trying to raise $300,000 for necessary capital renovations, repairs and purchases. Those include providing a new roof and gutters, replacing the 20-year-old heating and air-conditioning units and an aging security system, and providing new carpet to replace floor coverings that will soon become a safety hazard.
It will also finish 1,600 square feet of space to provide separate, secure bedrooms and living space for male victims of violence.
Andrea Stephens, domestic violence program coordinator for The Women’s Center, said that now clients need to be moved around when a male survivor enters the shelter “to make sure everyone’s feelings are taken into consideration and everyone is comfortable.”
Those interested in joining the “Capital Campaign in a Day” initiative can click here to visit the Facebook page and make a donation on Nov. 27.
A campaign 12 years ago raised $1.6 million to help the Center expand its shelter and service area on Thompson Street in Carbondale.
#GivingTuesday started in 2012 and is a global day of giving that taps the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity.
