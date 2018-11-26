Woman drives on railroad tracks because GPS told her to, police say

Woman drives on railroad tracks because GPS told her to, police say
Officers said the female driver had been going straight on the highway before veering off onto the tracks, which parallel the road. (Source: Duquesne Police Department/Facebook)
By Kali O'Rourke | November 25, 2018 at 11:53 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 11:53 PM

DUQUESNE, PA (RNN) - A driver in Pennsylvania was cited for careless driving after she told police, who found her on the railroad tracks, that her GPS told her to drive on the tracks.

Officers responded to a call for a vehicle on the railroad tracks Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post by the Duquesne Police Department.

The female driver told officers that her GPS directed her down the tracks. According to the post, the driver was sober and had no medical conditions that would have affected her decision-making.

Officers said in the Facebook comments the vehicle had been going straight on the highway before veering off onto the tracks, which parallel the road.

The woman’s car was towed from the scene, and she was cited for careless driving.

November 21, 2018 The GPS told me to do it… This evening at approximately 10 PM, the city of Duquesne Police...

Posted by City of Duquesne Police Department on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.