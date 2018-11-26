What you need to know Nov. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Nov. 26.
Dress warm today!
Lisa Michaels says temps are going to be cold this morning.
The wind is expected to pick up as well. This will be the pattern for most of the week.
A warm up is expected by Friday but afterward more cold temps and rain will follow.
- Mexican officials said 39 people arrested at US-Mexico border will be deported to their home countries.
- Two teenagers were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, Missouri.
- A Marion home is a total loss after a fire on Friday, Nov. 23.
A Chinese researcher claims that he helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies.
A driver told police, who found her on the railroad tracks, that her GPS told her to drive on the tracks.
