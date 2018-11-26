What to know: Cheer on the Redhawks from home or Utah

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s football team made history on Saturday, Nov. 24, and now they’re headed to Utah to take on Weber State University next Saturday in round two of the FCS Playoffs.
"People will have to make that choice whether they want to stay home and do a watch party or if they don’t want to watch their wallet and head to Salt Lake this weekend,” said Carolyn Sandgren a Travel Expert with Elite Travel.
If you plan to book a non-stop flight, Sandgren said it’ll cost about $800 round trip from St. Louis to Salt Lake City. There’s a limited number of non-stop flights, so she recommended to book as soon as possible.
"So as you get closer it always increases, because most again business travelers travel last minute and corporate America is willing to pay those high rates, so they pass those prices on to the consumer,” said Sandgren.
And if you’re looking to drive, the game’s more than 1,400 miles from Cape Girardeau, an almost 20-hour drive.
"I hope we see at least some red in the stands,” said SEMO fan, Andy Robert.
I talked to the First Alert Weather Team at KFVS, and they said you’ll hit snow on Thursday and Friday if you make the drive.
“It’s a long drive, it’s an expensive flight, it’s a lot of time off work,” said Robert. “So, unfortunately it doesn’t look like a lot of us are gonna get to go.”
So, if you can’t go either, Robert said it’s never too early to start planning your watch party.
"It’s nice that even if they’re not there in person that they know hey the folks in Cape Girardeau are cheering us on,: Robert said. "They want us to win. They’re pulling for us just as much as if they’d be in the stadium right now,” said Robert.
