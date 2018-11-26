2 wanted after forgery at Walmart in Murphysboro, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for two people who they say forged checks in the name of a Carbondale business at Walmart in Murphysboro, Illinois.
The incident happened on September 17, 2018.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
