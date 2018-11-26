2 wanted after forgery at Walmart in Murphysboro, IL

Police are looking for these two in connection to a fraud case. (Carbondale PD) (Long, James)
By James Long | November 26, 2018 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 3:55 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for two people who they say forged checks in the name of a Carbondale business at Walmart in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Police are looking to identify the two involved. (Source: Carbondale PD)
The incident happened on September 17, 2018.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

