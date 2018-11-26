UT interim president spends first day on job

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee System interim president worked his first office day on November 26 in Martin, Tennessee.
Randy Boyd will serve a maximum of 24 months in the position or until a permanent candidate is found.
“It seemed appropriate that I spend my first day (on the job) in Northwest Tennessee,” said Boyd, whose family has lived in Crockett and Obion counties for six generations. “I think it’s important to make sure that everybody understands across the state of Tennessee that when you’re elected president of the University of Tennessee System, you are president for all the campuses. … We want to make sure we are representing all of our campuses. So I’m excited to be here, to be back in northwest Tennessee and back in Martin.”
Boyd follows Joe DiPietro who stepped down on Nov. 21.
