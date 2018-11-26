UT interim president spends first day on job

“It seemed appropriate that I spend my first day (on the job) in Northwest Tennessee,” said Boyd, whose family has lived in Crockett and Obion counties for six generations. “I think it’s important to make sure that everybody understands across the state of Tennessee that when you’re elected president of the University of Tennessee System, you are president for all the campuses. … We want to make sure we are representing all of our campuses. So I’m excited to be here, to be back in northwest Tennessee and back in Martin.”