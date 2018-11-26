Traffic stop leads to drug, firearm seizure in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - On Nov. 25 three men were arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky on drug and gun charges.
Around 12:20 a.m., deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a Gray Toyota passenger car on John Puryear Drive for equipment violations.
David Darnell was charged with operating a moped without a license, possession of a controlled substance - second-degree, first offense, receiving stolen property (firearm).
Alec Vaughn was charged with trafficking a controlled substance - third degree, first offense (greater than 120 dosage units), trafficking marijuana (less than 8 oz) - first offense, possession of a controlled substance - first degree, first-offense (LSD) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said they determined the operator, David Darnell, 18, of Paducah was driving without an operator’s license. After officials searched Darnell’s person they found a quantity of hydrocodone tablets he did not have a prescription for. Darnell also was in possession of a handgun that had been previously stolen in the Paducah area in May of this year according to deputies.
A search of the vehicle produced two more handguns, a very large quantity of Xanax tablets, 15.2 ounces of marijuana and LSD. Also, numerous items that were consistent with trafficking were located in the vehicle, deputies said.
Officials determined the items belonged one of the passengers, Alec Vaughn, 22, of Paducah.
Anthony Walker, 19 of Grand Rivers, was found to have an active bench warrant for his arrest. A search of Walker produced a quantity of LSD.
The three subjects were arrested and transported to McCracken County Regioal Jail where they were lodged on the following charges.
