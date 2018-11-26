Public invited to attend Christmas Tree lighting at MO Governor mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Let the lighting begin at the Governor’s mansion in Missouri.
Officials with the office of Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the lighting ceremony for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.
The public is invited to attend as Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson light the tree and Candlelight Tours begin.
Tours begin immediately after the lighting ceremony. Doors will remain open until 9 p.m. and will be open on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Officials said the tree will be displayed on the south Mansion lawn. It is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Mike and Linda Knudson of Lebanon, Missouri.
The Knudsons planted the tree 25 years ago to mark the birth of their son. There will be six other trees throughout the inside of the Mansion. Officials said all of them are coming from Pea Ridge Farm in Hermann, Missouri.
Heartland residents of Jackson, Missouri Steve Meier and his wife Teresa donated another tree that will be displayed at the capitol building in Jefferson City. Check it out here.
A 16-foot wooden train will wrap around the spruce. A live nativity scene will be presented by Concord Baptist Church.
Further information about activities at the Mansion can be found here.
The Missouri Governor’s Mansion is located at 100 Madison Street. For the Candlelight Tours, visitors will enter the Mansion through the Madison Street gate.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.