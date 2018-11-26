Parade of Lights 2018 winners announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A wet start to the 27th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Floats and marchers traveled the streets of Cape Girardeau, Mo. during the “Parade of Lights”.
Here are the float winners according to Old Town Cape Inc.:
- Best Theme: The Bridge Church
- Best Business Appearance: Kranawetter Transport, LLC
- Best Nonprofit Appearance: Hanover Lutheran Youth Group
- Best Music: St. Vincent DePaul Parish
- Best Lighting: Dream Factory of SEMO
- Chairman’s Award: Crossroads Church
Mark your calendars for next year’s parade scheduled tentatively for Sunday, Nov. 24.
