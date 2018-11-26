Padauch Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Padauch Police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Paducah Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run-crash at a gas station. (Source: Paducah Police Department/Facebook) (Clinch, Marsha)
By Marsha Heller | November 26, 2018 at 9:11 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 9:11 AM

PADUACAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run-crash at a gas station.

Paducah Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run-crash at a gas station.
Paducah Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run-crash at a gas station. (Source: Paducah Police Department/Facebook)

The crash happened at the Hucks location on Olivet Church Rd.

According to the Paducah Police Department’s Facebook page, the victim of the crash told police that an unknown black man in a silver passenger car allegedly hit their vehicle and left the scene.

Paducah Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run-crash at a gas station.
Paducah Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run-crash at a gas station. (Source: Paducah Police Department/Facebook)

Police posted pictures on Facebook of the unknown man and vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.

Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a subject who left the scene of a collision at Hucks on...

Posted by Paducah Police Department Kentucky on Monday, November 26, 2018

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550, through an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.