Padauch Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

PADUACAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run-crash at a gas station.
The crash happened at the Hucks location on Olivet Church Rd.
According to the Paducah Police Department’s Facebook page, the victim of the crash told police that an unknown black man in a silver passenger car allegedly hit their vehicle and left the scene.
Police posted pictures on Facebook of the unknown man and vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550, through an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.
