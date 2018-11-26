New businesses, housing coming to Cairo, IL

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - The City of Cairo, Illinois is getting a few new businesses after two long years of work by city officials.
According to the Horizon Developers Group Director of Communication Sheila Nelson, Rondell Swope, CEO of Horizon Developer Group has been working with the Mayor of Cairo Tyrone Coleman on restoring the city.
As early as late December, residents can look forward to the development of a Mexican restaurant, coffee shop, laundry mat, dry cleaners and a children’s indoor play center.
In addition, Swope’s non-for-profit organization, Family First Resource Center, will be housed in Cairo’s old Bennett Elementary School building. Officials said a group home will be placed in the old Garrison building, both buildings donated to the organization by Cairo School district.
Horizon Developer Group will soon begin to build new housing units which will allow relocated residents the opportunity to move back.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.